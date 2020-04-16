Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EMN, AVGO, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), where a total of 7,728 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 772,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 20,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 11,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 20,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

