Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ELY, DOCU, OMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), where a total volume of 11,860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.8% of ELY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,600 underlying shares of ELY. Below is a chart showing ELY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 21,862 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI) options are showing a volume of 6,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 685,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of OMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 576,800 underlying shares of OMI. Below is a chart showing OMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

