Markets
EL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EL, GPN, GS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total of 6,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 675,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 10,694 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 15,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EL options, GPN options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EL GPN GS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular