Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EL, GPN, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total of 6,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 675,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 10,694 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,900 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 15,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

