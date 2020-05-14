Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ECL, MSFT, IFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ecolab Inc (Symbol: ECL), where a total volume of 8,473 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 847,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of ECL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of ECL. Below is a chart showing ECL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 214,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.2% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 13,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) saw options trading volume of 4,376 contracts, representing approximately 437,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.3% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,200 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ECL options, MSFT options, or IFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.