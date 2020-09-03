Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EA, NOW, USB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 7,565 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 756,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 02, 2020, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 8,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) options are showing a volume of 22,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,300 underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EA options, NOW options, or USB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

