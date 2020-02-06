Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DXC, BDX, ADI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total of 34,305 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.4% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 20,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) options are showing a volume of 8,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 889,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 11,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,900 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

