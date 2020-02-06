Markets
DXC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DXC, BDX, ADI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total of 34,305 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110.4% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 20,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) options are showing a volume of 8,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 889,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 11,763 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,900 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DXC options, BDX options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DXC BDX ADI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular