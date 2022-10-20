Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DVA, OKTA, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 2,183 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 535,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 14,732 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 27,712 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,300 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

