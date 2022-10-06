Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DTE, BKI, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), where a total of 8,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of DTE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,100 underlying shares of DTE. Below is a chart showing DTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) options are showing a volume of 5,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 937,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,700 underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 6,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

