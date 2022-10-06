Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DTE, BKI, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE), where a total of 8,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of DTE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 553,100 underlying shares of DTE. Below is a chart showing DTE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Black Knight Inc (Symbol: BKI) options are showing a volume of 5,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.4% of BKI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 937,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,700 underlying shares of BKI. Below is a chart showing BKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 6,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DTE options, BKI options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.