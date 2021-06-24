Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DT, EQR, ZGNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT), where a total volume of 6,748 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 674,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,100 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) saw options trading volume of 12,541 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of EQR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,000 underlying shares of EQR. Below is a chart showing EQR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zogenix Inc (Symbol: ZGNX) options are showing a volume of 4,568 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 456,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 946,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,500 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

