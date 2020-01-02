Markets
DRI

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DRI, GS, DVN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total volume of 24,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 156.7% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 17,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 31,734 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 143.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 2,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 78,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 12,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DRI options, GS options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRI GS DVN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular