Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DRI, GS, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total volume of 24,413 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 156.7% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 17,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 31,734 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 143.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 2,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 78,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 12,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DRI options, GS options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.