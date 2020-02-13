Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DPZ, SRPT, VHC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 2,898 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 289,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 702,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 3,434 contracts, representing approximately 343,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And VirnetX Holding Corp (Symbol: VHC) saw options trading volume of 1,380 contracts, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of VHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of VHC. Below is a chart showing VHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, SRPT options, or VHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.