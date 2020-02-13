Markets
DPZ

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DPZ, SRPT, VHC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 2,898 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 289,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 702,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 3,434 contracts, representing approximately 343,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And VirnetX Holding Corp (Symbol: VHC) saw options trading volume of 1,380 contracts, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of VHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of VHC. Below is a chart showing VHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, SRPT options, or VHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ SRPT VHC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular