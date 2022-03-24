Markets
DPZ

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DPZ, SRE, WMT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 2,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 513,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Sempra (Symbol: SRE) saw options trading volume of 9,579 contracts, representing approximately 957,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of SRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,600 underlying shares of SRE. Below is a chart showing SRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 35,255 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, SRE options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ SRE WMT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular