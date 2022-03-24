Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DPZ, SRE, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 2,158 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 513,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Sempra (Symbol: SRE) saw options trading volume of 9,579 contracts, representing approximately 957,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of SRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,600 underlying shares of SRE. Below is a chart showing SRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 35,255 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 2,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,900 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, SRE options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
