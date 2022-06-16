Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DPZ, SLB, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 2,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 242,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,900 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 61,922 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 16,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 122,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 5,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,500 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
