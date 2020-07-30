Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DPZ, JNJ, LLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,294 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 329,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 713,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 28,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,300 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 11,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

