Markets
DPZ

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DPZ, JNJ, LLY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total of 3,294 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 329,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 713,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring August 07, 2020, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 28,517 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,300 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 11,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, JNJ options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ JNJ LLY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular