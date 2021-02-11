Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DPZ, AZO, TAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 4,206 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 420,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,941 contracts, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares or approximately 77% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) saw options trading volume of 15,538 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

