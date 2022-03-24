Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, QCOM, PTGX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 42,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 48,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 6,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTGX) saw options trading volume of 3,147 contracts, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of PTGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of PTGX. Below is a chart showing PTGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, QCOM options, or PTGX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.