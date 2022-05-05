Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, HOG, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 22,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) options are showing a volume of 10,907 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,700 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 121,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 11,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
