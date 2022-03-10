Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DNUT, GCO, TRTN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), where a total volume of 54,439 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 381.4% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 13,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO) saw options trading volume of 5,959 contracts, representing approximately 595,900 underlying shares or approximately 374.8% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 158,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,000 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) options are showing a volume of 12,808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 269.1% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 10,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DNUT options, GCO options, or TRTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.