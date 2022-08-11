Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DKS, TBK, ROK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 9,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 943,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 3,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,600 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Triumph Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBK) saw options trading volume of 1,029 contracts, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares or approximately 74.8% of TBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of TBK. Below is a chart showing TBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) saw options trading volume of 7,128 contracts, representing approximately 712,800 underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 983,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

