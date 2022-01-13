Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, SRI, NVAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 99,654 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 12,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
Stoneridge Inc. (Symbol: SRI) saw options trading volume of 1,085 contracts, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares or approximately 54% of SRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares of SRI. Below is a chart showing SRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 37,561 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, SRI options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
