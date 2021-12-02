Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, RAMP, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 124,704 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 8,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,300 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) options are showing a volume of 3,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 425,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 106,385 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 4,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,700 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

