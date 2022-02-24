Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DISH, MNST, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 12,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,200 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) options are showing a volume of 15,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 249,301 contracts, representing approximately 24.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 25,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DISH options, MNST options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.