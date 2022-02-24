Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DISH, MNST, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 12,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,200 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) options are showing a volume of 15,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 249,301 contracts, representing approximately 24.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 25,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, MNST options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.