Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DISH, FLT, TSN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 57,355 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.8% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 30,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

FleetCor Technologies Inc (Symbol: FLT) saw options trading volume of 9,668 contracts, representing approximately 966,800 underlying shares or approximately 114.5% of FLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 844,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 412,000 underlying shares of FLT. Below is a chart showing FLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 29,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.5% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 10,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DISH options, FLT options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

