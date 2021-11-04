Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DISH, DPZ, QRVO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total volume of 20,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.7% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 3,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,600 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 5,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 586,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 558,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) options are showing a volume of 9,311 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 931,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 933,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,900 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

