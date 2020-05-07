Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DISH, DDD, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 13,713 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,000 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) options are showing a volume of 8,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 862,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,700 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 12,761 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 2,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

