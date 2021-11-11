Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DIS, UPS, DISH

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 628,298 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 62.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 662.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 32,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 45,155 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 161% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 7,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 28,559 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.7% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,800 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

