Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DIS, QCOM, INTC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 43,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 34,139 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 95,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 25,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

