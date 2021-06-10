Markets
DIS

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DIS, QCOM, INTC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 43,814 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 34,139 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 95,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 25,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

