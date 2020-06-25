Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DIS, PAYS, FB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 199,637 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 9,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Paysign Inc (Symbol: PAYS) options are showing a volume of 6,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 660,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.8% of PAYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,900 underlying shares of PAYS. Below is a chart showing PAYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) options are showing a volume of 232,281 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 25,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

