Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DIS, APD, SEDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 74,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 6,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) saw options trading volume of 4,865 contracts, representing approximately 486,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 4,334 contracts, representing approximately 433,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, APD options, or SEDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.