Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DIS, APD, SEDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 74,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 6,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) saw options trading volume of 4,865 contracts, representing approximately 486,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 978,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,200 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 4,334 contracts, representing approximately 433,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, APD options, or SEDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

