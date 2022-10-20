Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DHR, KMB, POOL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), where a total of 11,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 04, 2022, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 7,951 contracts, representing approximately 795,100 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 1,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 199,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DHR options, KMB options, or POOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

