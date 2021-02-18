Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DG, DE, QCOM

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 12,974 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,700 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 6,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 693,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 49,478 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

DG DE QCOM

