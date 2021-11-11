Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, XLNX, CZR

BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 7,823 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 782,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) saw options trading volume of 11,799 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of XLNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,400 underlying shares of XLNX. Below is a chart showing XLNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 8,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 862,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

