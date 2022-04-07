Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, WBA, LL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 9,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 908,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 33,919 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 5,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,700 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And LL Flooring Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) options are showing a volume of 1,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DE options, WBA options, or LL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.