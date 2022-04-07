Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, WBA, LL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 9,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 908,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 33,919 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 5,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,700 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And LL Flooring Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) options are showing a volume of 1,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

