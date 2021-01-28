Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, ERIE, EHTH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 821,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,200 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) saw options trading volume of 300 contracts, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of ERIE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $258 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of ERIE. Below is a chart showing ERIE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $258 strike highlighted in orange:

And eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) options are showing a volume of 3,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 380,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,400 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, ERIE options, or EHTH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

