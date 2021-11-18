Markets
DE

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, EA, OLED

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 13,335 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 21,202 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 3,090 contracts, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DE options, EA options, or OLED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DE EA OLED

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular