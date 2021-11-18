Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, EA, OLED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 13,335 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,900 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 21,202 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 3,090 contracts, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares or approximately 81.9% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DE options, EA options, or OLED options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

