Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DDOG, MKL, LUV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 16,913 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 05, 2021, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Markel Corp (Symbol: MKL) saw options trading volume of 359 contracts, representing approximately 35,900 underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of MKL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 68,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 66 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6,600 underlying shares of MKL. Below is a chart showing MKL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 37,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 677,800 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, MKL options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

