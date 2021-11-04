Markets
DDOG

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DDOG, DBRG, ELF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 19,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 24,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 3,028 contracts, representing approximately 302,800 underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, DBRG options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDOG DBRG ELF

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular