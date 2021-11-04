Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DDOG, DBRG, ELF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 19,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 24,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 3,028 contracts, representing approximately 302,800 underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, DBRG options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.