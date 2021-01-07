Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DDD, QGEN, IFF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), where a total of 197,593 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 499% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 12,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) saw options trading volume of 40,881 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 432.6% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 945,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 10,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 45,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 201.6% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 16,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDD options, QGEN options, or IFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

