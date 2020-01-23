Markets
DDD

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DDD, INVA, TER

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), where a total of 54,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 262% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 32,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA) options are showing a volume of 8,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 841,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.6% of INVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of INVA. Below is a chart showing INVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 17,926 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 113.5% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,600 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DDD options, INVA options, or TER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDD INVA TER

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular