Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DDD, INVA, TER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), where a total of 54,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 262% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 32,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Innoviva Inc (Symbol: INVA) options are showing a volume of 8,418 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 841,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.6% of INVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 555,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of INVA. Below is a chart showing INVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 17,926 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 113.5% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,600 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDD options, INVA options, or TER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

