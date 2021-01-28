Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DBX, SPOT, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX), where a total volume of 32,598 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 5,736 contracts, representing approximately 573,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring January 29, 2021, with 266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 82 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,200 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

