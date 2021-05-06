Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DBX, AVID, HURN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX), where a total of 48,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.6% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 14,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Avid Technology, Inc. (Symbol: AVID) options are showing a volume of 3,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 395,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.2% of AVID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,700 underlying shares of AVID. Below is a chart showing AVID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN) options are showing a volume of 1,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 127,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.4% of HURN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 122,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of HURN. Below is a chart showing HURN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

