Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, SNPS, PVH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 95,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring December 04, 2020, with 4,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,900 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 3,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 383,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 797,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,900 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 5,810 contracts, representing approximately 581,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, SNPS options, or PVH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

