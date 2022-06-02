Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, PANW, STWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 88,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 20,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 16,087 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 3,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,100 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 15,755 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 11,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

