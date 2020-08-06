Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, NET, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 138,603 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 21,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 29,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 24,669 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

