Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, MU, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 57,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,900 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 94,900 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 90,791 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 7,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,900 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

