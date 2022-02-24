Markets
DAL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, MU, C

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 57,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,900 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 94,900 contracts, representing approximately 9.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 3,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 90,791 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 7,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 743,900 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, MU options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL MU C

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular