Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, LMND, ECPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 44,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 4,693 contracts, representing approximately 469,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) saw options trading volume of 1,074 contracts, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

