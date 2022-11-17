Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, LMND, ECPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 44,279 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 4,693 contracts, representing approximately 469,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) saw options trading volume of 1,074 contracts, representing approximately 107,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 235,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, LMND options, or ECPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GLAC market cap history
NAV YTD Return
Institutional Holders of RACY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.