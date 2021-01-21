Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAL, ADBE, QRVO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 78,124 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 24,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 16,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) saw options trading volume of 6,243 contracts, representing approximately 624,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,000 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

