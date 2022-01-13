Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CZR, KOD, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 16,624 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.4% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD) options are showing a volume of 2,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 204,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of KOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,900 underlying shares of KOD. Below is a chart showing KOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 22,508 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,200 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

