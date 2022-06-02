Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CWH, STZ, PLTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 7,991 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 799,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
And Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) options are showing a volume of 10,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of PLTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,500 underlying shares of PLTK. Below is a chart showing PLTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
