Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CWH, FRPT, AL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 8,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 825,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,500 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) options are showing a volume of 1,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) options are showing a volume of 5,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 577,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of AL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of AL. Below is a chart showing AL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, FRPT options, or AL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.