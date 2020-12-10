Markets
CWH

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CWH, FRPT, AL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total of 8,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 825,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.3% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,500 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) options are showing a volume of 1,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) options are showing a volume of 5,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 577,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of AL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of AL. Below is a chart showing AL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CWH options, FRPT options, or AL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CWH FRPT AL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular